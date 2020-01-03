JACKSON, MS — Mississippi's outgoing prisons chief says at least some of the five killings of inmates since Sunday stem from gang violence, as guards struggle to maintain control of restive inmates.
Denorris Howell, 36-years-old, was found before 3 a.m. Friday in his cell, covered in blood with a neck wound.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections investigators said in a Facebook post Friday that Howell's death and a small fire were unrelated to the "major disturbances."
WXXV says another inmate was found stabbed in the early morning incident and taken to a local hospital.
Howell is the fifth inmate killed by another inmate in a Mississippi prison since Sunday, and the third killed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
WLBT in Jackson, MS says the Mississippi Department of Corrections is still working to figure out what sparked the deadly riots within the prison system this week.
A death at South Mississippi Correctional Institution, two at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, and one at Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility have all been linked to the riots.
Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall says investigators believe four of five killings were committed by gang members. She says Mississippi's prison system is in “trying times.” Prisons statewide remained locked down, confining inmates to cells and blocking visitors.
Commissioner Hall also says cell phones have been "instrumental" in the escalation of violence in the prisons.
WLBT reports the prisons remain on lockdown as officials work to limit the violence. Inmates have also been moved to more secure housing units.
“The MDOC, private prison operators and sheriffs of the regionals are working together to make sure that facilities are as safe as possible because of the different housing structures,” Commissioner Hall said. “Not everyone is locked in a cell.”
MDOC is still working to learn who the aggressors are and say they will pursue criminal charges.