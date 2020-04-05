WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department says there has been a fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Williamson County.
The patient is a female in her 20's and is at home in isolation. She is thought to have been infected by out-of-state travel.
This brings the state total up to 11,256 total cases with 274 total deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says they expect more local cases as the number of tests continue to rise. IDPH says the number of cases can be reduced by following public health guidelines on social distancing, hand washing, disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, staying home when you are sick, and wearing cloth face masks.
IDPH says COVID-19 shares many symptoms with common respiratory diseases. If you have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider or one of these hotlines:
- Illinois Department of Public Health
- 1-800-889-3931
- email at dph.sick.illinois.gov
- Southern Illinois Healthcare
- 1-844-988-7800
- Franklin Hospital
- 618-435-9700
- Heartland Regional Medical Center
- 1-888-543-2786