HICKMAN COUNTY, KY - The average kid comes down with a cold between six and 10 times every year. That means more doctor visits and missed school days. That’s from the Center for Disease Control. With your kids back to school you know how quickly those germs can spread and how long it sometimes takes for your kids to feel better.
Hickman County Elementary is fighting off those germs every day.
It’s places like hallways, bathrooms and classrooms where kids are constantly exposed to throughout their days at school, which means lots of germs.
Also, kids' immune systems aren’t as strong as adults, so they're more likely to get sick. They’re sharing water fountains, pens, markers, and desks. Kids are in close contact with each other while they’re at school.
One of the best things you can do no matter how old you are, wash your hands! Do it after going to the bathroom, before you eat, before you prepare food. More importantly, wash them correctly, really make sure you’re using soap, and getting in between your fingers. This will help get rid of germs, and ultimately what could be getting both adults and children sick.
Melissa Burpo is a nurse here at Hickman County Schools, she says they’re prepared for the inevitable -- germs.
"We are wiping down desks every day we are wiping down door knobs everyday," Burpo said. "Custodians are cleaning water fountains and bathrooms stringently. I encourage the teachers to pay attention to those shared items such as scissors crayons stuff like that,"
A fun game to show your kids or students to help them understand about the invisible concept of germs: get a group of five, six kids or more, put some glitter on one of their hands, then have them just wipe their hand on someone else’s. The glitter will spread, to show kids how easily germs are spreading, even though we can’t see them.
If you or your family needs help with health services, contact your local Family Resource Center.