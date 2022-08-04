MARION, IL — Whether you want to make an addition to your tiny book collection or you think you just might be able to find room to squeeze in one more stack,, this is an event worth checking out.
The Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library are hosting a community-book-sale from 9 a.m.. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 19-20.
You can purchase hardback books for $1.00 each and paperback for $0.25 each. If you're think you need to get more than one, no worries! You'll be able to fill a bag with as many books as you can for $5.00.
According to a release from the Friends of Marion Carnegie Library, all proceeds from the book sale will go toward supporting the library's projects and programs.