ASSOCIATED PRESS — What's it like to spend five days in the presence of two of the most influential and inspirational spiritual leaders in the world? Documentary filmmaker and social justice activist Peggy Callahan says it was "spectacular."
She and a small film crew had the opportunity to film Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's visit exiled Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his residence in India in 2016 and shot more than 15 hours of conversations between them about how to cultivate joy.
The two men joined forces to share their wisdom and humor in their international bestseller, "The Book of Joy," and this film is an extension of that, with footage of the meeting that has never been seen before.
Although the two had only met in person six times before the archbishop's death in 2021, in the film they are like old friends and laugh a lot. Callahan says it was a unique experience to witness.
"It was like every birthday, Christmas gift, every holiday, every beautiful summer day that you were at the beach. It was like all of that wrapped up in one. It was spectacular," Callahan told the AP in a recent interview. "Archbishop Tutu was in between chemo treatments, so that week was when he was off (treatment.) So you can imagine the amount of energy it must have taken to be on this four hours every day. And. And they just nailed it and they nailed it because that's who they are, right? And they were just sharing themselves with each other. And you could see that they were tickled by every single minute that they were in each other's presence."
The purpose of the book and film is to help others adjust their mindsets and find tools to help find joy, even when life presents difficult challenges. Although they have vastly different backgrounds and religious beliefs, these two men agree on many things, and wanted to spread the word about how to access moments of happiness and calmness that often lead to more human connection to combat the heaviness of the world.
Callahan says the film took seven years to complete and most of it was shot at the Dalai Lama's compound after Tutu flew to Dharamsala to see his friend.
"They got together to talk about joy and living with joy despite the world we're living in and that became the basis of 'The Book of Joy,' which is an international bestseller," Callahan said. "We had five cameras running, and we never knew if we were going to be able to use it or not. So we broke every rule. You know, you're not supposed to shoot a second if you don't have the rights to use it. We didn't have the rights to use it. We just believed that it would all work out, and it did."
One of the fascinating scenes in the film is when some Tibetan children are singing an English song to Tutu as part of a birthday celebration. At one point, Tutu got up to dance and enjoy the music. Tibetan Buddhists take a vow not to sing or dance so as not to distract from their higher goals, but the Dalai Lama starts to smile and move a bit as Tutu holds his hand.
"Arch is, astonishingly, was astonishingly playful. So, of course, he's got to move and he's got some moves doesn't he? And his holiness just had to take part," Callahan remembers. "They're willing to break the rules for something higher, like their friendship, so His Holiness dances. Arch served communion to someone who wasn't Christian. Right? And they shared all of these great ideas with each other and their own belief systems, which. I, I think, you know, we don't have to we don't have to tell you about their friendship. We just got to show it to you. It was so evident. And that was they were proving every moment that our humanity is greater than our differences."
"Mission: Joy" also includes medical studies about how cultivating joy directly and positively affects brain activity and health.
"Some people won't be really impacted a lot by the spirituality of it …but they want the science to back it up. So we made sure we did that and it was great fun doing it," Callahan said. "When you know the science itself, you know, there have been 225 studies that show that happy people, joyful people, they live longer, they have better relationships, their marriages last longer. They are they're better leaders. They make more money. It's unbelievable what joy can do for you and your whole resilience and everything. So we wanted to make sure we included that in a in a big way, because if they taught us anything, it really is that joy is the clean energy that fuels everything else we want to do in life."
"Mission: Joy" is available now on Apple TV/iTunes and Google Play in the U.S. and Canada. The film is also available in the U.S. on Amazon and VUDU.