METROPOLIS, IL — It's a bird! It's a plane! It's...Kevin Smith? The filmmaker, actor and comic book writer visited the Super Museum in Metropolis on Friday!
The museum shared photos from his visit to the museum and the Superman statue.
Smith is known for films like "Clerks," "Mallrats," "Chasing Amy" and "Dogma." He's written numerous comic books as well, including story arches and series for both Marvel and DC Comics. The reality TV series "Comic Book Men" was set at Smith's comic book shop, Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash in New Jersey.
Check out the museum's Facebook page to see more photos from his visit.