PADUCAH — Movie executives were in Paducah on Monday, scouting out locations for a film they're producing.
A Local 6 crew followed them around for much of the day as they toured the city.
Monday, they visited the Columbia Theater and Stewart Nelson Park. They also visited a couple of other locations Sunday.
The movie they're making, to be titled "This Field Looks Green to Me," is inspired by the true story of the 1954 Little League Kentucky State Championship winners. The team, from Middlesboro, Kentucky, was the first integrated Little League team in the state.
The film will explore life in Kentucky during that time period, a time with the nation was on the verge of some major changes.
The filmmakers say the movie will focus heavily on race and relationships, and the importance of mentors and role models for America's youth.
The film's executive producer, Ron Schmidt, says the title is also based on a true story.
"The mayor just got so angry and just lost control. He said 'They can't play here. This is a white field!' And Harry looked down at the field, he looked up at the mayor and goes 'You know, Mr. Mayor, this field looks green to me.' That's the name of the movie. That happened. That happened," Schmidt says.
The filmmakers aim to begin filming "This Field Looks Green to Me" next year. There's no word yet on when the movie will be released.