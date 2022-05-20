NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rumbled to the edge of a bear market Friday after another drop for stocks briefly sent the S&P 500 more than 20% below its peak set early this year.
The S&P 500 was down as much as 2.3% for the day before a furious last hour of buying sent it to a tiny gain. It finished 18.7% below its record.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung from an early loss of 617 points to close 8.77 higher, or less than 0.1%, at 31,261.90. The Nasdaq composite trimmed a big loss to finish 33.88 points lower, or 0.3%, at 11,354.62.
The tumultuous trading capped a seventh straight losing week, its longest such streak since 2001.
Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine, and a slowdown in China’s economy are all punishing stocks and raising fears about a possible U.S. recession.
More details: https://bit.ly/3Pzhu49