PADUCAH — The final superload is set to move along I-24 Eastbound from the 45 to 65 mile marker on Thursday morning.
According to a release from the KY Transportation Cabinet, the specialized hauler will leave Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m. Thursday and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 interchange. The cabinet says KY 93 will be closed for about 45 minutes between the Riverport and I-24 Exit 45 interchange.
The slow-moving hauler will then make its way from Exit 45 to Exit 65 on I-24 in a process that should take about 40 minutes. Eastbound traffic on I-24 will be slowed as the 480-ton superload moves at a speed of about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
The KYTC says traffic will backup on eastbound I-24 and will likely experience a 20-minute delay as the load travels.
The KYTC asks drivers to be aware of slow-moving traffic, follow police instructions, and have patience- especially when the superload has to make a turn.
According to the release, Edwards Rigging is moving large auto parts stamping press parts to the Martinrea Facility near Hopkinsville.