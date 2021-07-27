PADUCAH – Ten businesses have been selected as finalists for the 1ST50K Startup Competition, a pitch competition designed to bring a software-based company to Paducah.
1ST50K was established by Sprocket Innovation and Codefi from Cape Girardeau to help help bring technology focused businesses into the region. The previous winners have located in Cape Girardeau, and since 2019 have created 40 jobs in the city.
This years winners will receive a $50,000 grant to locate in Paducah, and accelerate the growth of their companies.
"We are ecstatic about the number of and quality of teams that we’ll be bringing to town,” program director Sarah Grant said. “Now the real work is to identify the final 3 companies that fit best into our community, so we can go to work and help them thrive here.”
This years finalists are:
- Advanced Robotics (Pasadena, California) - Designs and manufactures an artificial intelligence enhanced robotic system to dispense medications in pharmacies.
- Food Haven (San Francisco, California) - Connects restaurants with users interested in purchasing freshly prepared meals, made from surplus ingredients and sold at discounted prices.
- Noninvasive Diagnostics Instruments (St. Louis, Missouri) - Provides cost-effective, convenient, and rapid non-invasive point-of-care blood cholesterol testing for patients and their healthcare providers.
- Particle Space (Kansas City, Missouri) - Provides a single platform to help grow and automate property management operations. They take the burden of onboarding tenants, rent collecting, and maintenance, and use AI and automation to streamline day-to-day tasks.
- RentHub (New York City, New York) - An alternative data platform for the multi-trillion dollar rental housing industry. With their data, industry stakeholders are empowered to make more intelligent decisions.
- Seamly Systems (Huntsville, Alabama) - Develops scalable technology that enables fashion’s digital transformation in today’s connected world to increase profits, reduce waste, and heighten creativity for a large or small fashion business.
- WATT (Los Angeles, California) - A community engagement platform for virtual charity walks and running events.
- XpressRun (Louisville, Kentucky) - A fully automated, last-mile logistics platform built for local retailers to efficiently and effectively dispatch anything they want, when they want, within minutes.
- Plastiblok (Paducah) - Through its brand Lok-N-Blok®, they strive to become the world leader in innovative composite technologies for the construction industry.
The finalists will arrive in Paducah later this week. They will get an opportunity to explore the community, and prepare their pitch for the final stage of the competition. Each companies pitch will be given to a group of local, seasoned entrepreneurs, executives, and technology specialists who will recommend winners. The competitions director will finalize the three winners, and they will be able to begin building their business in Paducah this September.
These awards are made possible from sponsorships from public and private institutions, including: the McCracken County Fiscal Court, Triangle Enterprise, Independence Bank, Silicon River Capital, Kalleo Technologies, James Stapleton, Susan Baier, Julie Tennyson, Ken Wheeler, Sandra Wilson, Connie Johnson, and Jill Poimboeuf.