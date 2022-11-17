MARION, IL — November 19 is National Adoption Day and on the 18th, foster children at over 400 courthouses across the country will celebrate as they legally join their forever families.
According to a Thursday release, 18 children in foster care will be adopted at the Williamson County Courthouse on Friday morning. Following the adoption finalizations, families will join to celebrate and enjoy refreshments.
Circuit Judge Amanda Gott explained her excitement in a statement included in the release, saying: "Participating in the adoption process and assisting children in finding their forever homes is the best thing we do in the legal profession, and I am proud to play a small role in the process."
According to the release, nearly 2,000 Illinois children were adopted into permanent families last fiscal year, but over 20,600 are still waiting for a place to call home.
The state reminds anyone interested in adopting that adoption is a very serious, permanent commitment to a child.
Becoming a licensed foster parent before committing to adoption can help give you a better understanding of the needs of children from disrupted families, the release explains.
According to the release, more than 75,000 children have found forever families since National Adoption Day's inception in 2000.