MARION, IL — The Finding Forever Animal Rescue is hosting a pet vaccination clinic on September 7 and 28. The clinic will be from 2-3 p.m. both days at 1117 East Main Street in Marion, Illinois.
According to a Facebook post by the Finding Forever Animal Rescue, the clinics will be on a first come first serve basis, and they will only be available for dogs and cats older than 6 weeks of age.
The clinic will be offering the following individual services:
- Deworming for $5
- Revolution Cat Flea Prevention for $15
- Rabies vaccines for $20
- Bordetella vaccines for dogs for $20
- DAPPV or Distemper and Parvo vaccines for $20
- FVCRP or feline distemper vaccines for $20
- Microchipping for $25
The clinic will also be offering two different $80 packages for cats and dogs. The feline package will include rabies and FVRCP vaccines, deworming, flea prevention, and microchipping. The canine package will include the rabies, Bordetella, and DAPPV vaccines as well as deworming and microchipping.
The clinic is cash only so make sure to bring payment with you. All vaccination records will be emailed to you as well. There will be no paper copies so the rescue will ask you to have an email ready to put on your paperwork.
Dogs will be required to be on standard leashes, no retractable leashes, chains, or ropes, and cats will be required to be in secure carriers.