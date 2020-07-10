FRANKFORT, KY - In a response to the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a mandatory face covering mandate starting Friday.
In an emergency administrative regulation, it was announced that people that do not wear a face covering may be subject to fines.
The regulation states a warning will be issued for the first offense. After that, a fine of $50 will be issued. A fine of $75 for the third offense and $100 for each subsequent offense.
Additionally, any owner, operator or employer of a business that allows individuals on their premises without a face covering and are not subject to any exemption will be fined as well.
The regulation for individuals will be enforced by state and local law enforcement authorities.
The regulation for business or other public-facing entities will be enforced by the Labor Cabinet, the Department of Health, another state regulatory agency and each local health department.
A link to the regulation can be found here.