TRIGG COUNTY, KY- Following a fire on Saturday, the Lodge at Lake Barkley Resort Park will be temporarily closed. The lodge will be closed until December 2 at the earliest.
A statement Kentucky State Park officials reads, "The Lodge at Lake Barkley State Resort Park will be closed until at least Dec. 2, 2021, due to a fire that occurred on Nov. 27. At this time, the full extent of the damage is unknown. No park guests or employees were harmed as a result of the fire. All lodge guests have been moved to Kenlake State Resort Park. Cottage and cabin guests were not impacted by the fire."
Multiple rooms and a section of the lodge were damaged by the fire. Firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a report of a fire in the lodge's boiler room.