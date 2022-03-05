Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo. .The river is cresting or has already crested, but will remain in moderate to minor flood from Smithland to Cairo through much of next week. For the Ohio River...including Paducah and Olmsted Lock and Dam... Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam and Cairo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 44.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 31.8 feet Tuesday, March 15th. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&

...Elevated Fire Danger Today... The combination of gusty south winds, low relative humidities, near record temperatures, and small fuels drying out from several days of dry weather will aggravate burning conditions later today. Given sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 35 mph, fires could become uncontrolled. Use caution if planning to burn today and perhaps consider another day if possible.