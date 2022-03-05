Princeton fire

The fire broke out around noon Saturday.

PRINCETON, KY- A fire started at the Fresenius Kidney Care Jefferson around noon on Saturday. Caldwell County Emergency manager Joey McCaslin tells Local 6 the building is a total loss, with only the walls left standing.

No one was inside the building when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported. The dialysis center is only open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

McCaslin says it's too early in their investigation to determine what caused the fire. No other structures have been damaged and the fire is under control.