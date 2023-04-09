A fire caused damage to three properties, bamboo and trees on Inverness Drive around 5 p.m. April 9.
Assistant Fire Chief Debbie Peck spoke with WPSD saying that at this time, the cause of the fire cannot be confirmed.
Peck said 160 Inverness Drive sustained most of the damage including melted siding on the house, burnt fences and much of the bamboo in the back yard was burned.
Peck confirmed 150 Inverness Drive also sustained damage to backyard trees and a bit of the roof. There is no major damage.
A small grass fire in the backyard of 200 Inverness Drive also occurred. According to an inhabitant of the house, there was no major damage.
The fire is extinguished.