EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The fire chief says a house explosion that reverberated across a neighborhood in the southern Indiana city of Evansville left three people injured.
Chief Mike Connelly says the explosion that occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday also damaged 39 surrounding homes. The Courier & Press reports that the fire department has not yet confirmed whether all of those homes were unoccupied when the explosion happened because some of the house were too unstable to enter.
Authorities have not specified the nature or extent of the injuries.
Connelly says the explosion scattered debris "over a 100-foot radius” including construction materials such as wooden boards, window glass and insulation. He says he doesn't yet know what caused the explosion.
Video obtained by Evansville NBC affiliate WFIE-TV shows the explosion from the vantage point of a nearby business.