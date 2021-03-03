ULLIN, IL — The Pulaski County, IL, Sheriff's Office says fire crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 700 block of Foster Street in Ullin, Illinois.
Local 6's Pauline Fitzgerald is on the scene and says a 911 call came in around 4:30 a.m.
Deputies tell Local 6 the housing duplex, called Foster Pointe Apartments, was occupied at the time of the call, but they don't know how many people live there. However, deputies say everyone had evacuated the building and there have been no injuries or deaths as of 5:43 a.m.
Officers tell Local 6 the building was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived. First responders are currently on scene, which they say is still not secure.
The housing property is near other buildings, but the fire has not spread.
Deputies are asking you to avoid the area.