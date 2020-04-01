CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau Fire Department says Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, gets a C- grade when it comes to flattening the curve to stop the spread of COVID-19.
And the fire department says the county has a D when it comes to mobility habits.
In a post to its Facebook page Wednesday, the fire department says:
"By tracking cell phone movement data we have been graded as a county. Here is our report card as it pertains to how we are following the CDC’s recommendations for staying at home and reducing non-essential trips. Overall all is a C- with a D on average change in mobility. Is it time that we are grounded until we get our grades up? #FlattenTheCapeCurve #KeepCapeStrong #thisispublichealth"
The fire department's post, which was shared by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, includes a graphic that says a 25 to 40% change in average mobility has been recorded, based on distance traveled, along with a 60 to 65% change in non-essential visits.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 1,581 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across the state as of April 1, including 18 deaths. In Cape Girardeau County, 15 cases have been confirmed.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reports that three people have recovered from the virus so far in the county.