PADUCAH — The Hendron Fire Department took to social media Wednesday to make a request they called "serious" — stop burning brush.
According to their post, McCracken County Fire Departments have had multiple brush fires in the last few weeks, some of which resulted in structure fires.
Most of them were meant to be controlled burns, started by homeowners, they say. But changing winds are causing the fires to burn out of control.
Take, for instance, what happened in Illinois on March 28. An initially controlled burn in Williamson County grew so large — thanks to strong winds — that its smoke plume was visible on weather radar. It impacted 75 acres of land.
Closer to home, the Reidland-Farley Fire district responded to an out-of-control brush fire on Pugh Road on April 15. It spread quickly, the district explained in a social media post, burning in-excess of 20 acres of land. It took firefighters over two hours to get the blaze under control, they said.
More recently, officials announced a wildfire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Slade, Kentucky — a small town about an hour southeast of Lexington — was growing, partially due to high winds.
In fact, in a mere day's time, the fire expanded to more than 100 acres, spreading onto US Forest Service Daniel Boone National Forest Land.
February, March, and April are high wildfire occurrence months. Kentucky's Spring Wildfire Hazard Season actually began in mid-February. It places restrictions on burning until April 30.
Kentuckians are prohibited from burning within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. when restrictions are in place.
State Forester Brandon Howard explained previously that there were still many areas in Kentucky recovering from natural disasters, like the deadly eastern Kentucky flooding and December 10 tornado, resulting in more fuel for wildfires if they do occur.
And, he explained, even if there's moisture on the ground — leaves and fuel dry quickly on sunny, windy days.
That's why the Kentucky Division of Forestry encourages community members to think hard and exercise caution when considering burning debris.
They offered the following tips for maintaining fire safety:
- Be aware of all outdoor burning restrictions, including forest fire hazard seasons, air pollution regulations, restrictions imposed by local ordinances and county burn bans. Click here to learn more.
- Avoid burning debris during fire hazard seasons and times of dry, windy conditions.
- Homes and communities in forested areas can incorporate "firewise practices." This includes removing leaves, debris and firewood from the perimeters of homes and buildings. Click here to learn more.
- Report suspicious acts of arson to local law enforcement, the nearest Kentucky State Police post or call the Target Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.