CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Carlisle County, Kentucky, family's home was destroyed in a fire Monday within the 8000 block of U.S. 62.
Carlisle County Emergency Management Director Josh Glover says U.S. 62 was shut down in that location while firefighters put out the blaze. Glover says the home was a total loss, but no one was injured in the fire.
The family of two adults and four children who called the house home are being assisted by the Red Cross, Glover says.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The Cunningham, Kentucky, Fire Department shared photos of the house via Facebook.
The Fire Department also shared a post with the family member's clothing sizes, and asked that the community pray for the family.