PADUCAH — The Paducah Fire Department worked to put out a fire Thursday morning at a storage building.
The building belongs to the Larry Meadows Body Shop on Madison Street in Paducah.
The building was found fully engulfed in flames this morning.
Around 25 firefighters hosed down the building for over an hour.
Fire Chief Steve Kyle says they don't know how the fire started. Larry Meadows, owner of Larry Meadows Body Shop, says the building was filled with lots of items like rubber tires and equipment.
Meadows says no one was inside or hurt during the fire. Local 6 will hear more from him, the fire chief and a witness tonight on Local 6 at 5 and 6.
Police have closed Madison Street to all traffic at this time. The Fire Department expects to be there for another 2 hours.