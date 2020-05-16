LOS ANGELES (AP) — An explosion in downtown Los Angeles injured 10 firefighters Saturday, and more than 200 others rushed to the scene as the flames spread to several buildings.
The condition of the injured was not immediately known. News helicopters showed dozens of fire trucks at the scene. As firefighters aimed hoses at the long-slung building where the explosion occurred, others could be seen standing next to gurneys that had been readied for the injured.
Firefighters were initially called to East Boyle Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building. Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said the firefighters entered the building, and there was nothing unusual until the explosion occurred.
NBC Los Angeles reports that multiple buildings caught fire. The Los Angeles Fire Department said more than 230 firefighters are responding, and firefighters have "moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been created for treating and transporting injured firefighters."
The department issued a “mayday” call and characterized the incident as a “major emergency.” By about 7:15 p.m. the fire appeared largely under control.
Update #StructureFire; INC#1073; 7:05PM; 327 E Boyd St; https://t.co/WjQ6oryhNa; #Downtown; Now, over 230 firefighters are responding. Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been ... https://t.co/vVG5bQ2wef— LAFD (@LAFD) May 17, 2020
It was not immediately known what type of business was in the building or what caused the explosion.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.