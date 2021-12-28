MAKANDA, Ill. (AP) — A fire has destroyed the family home of a southern Illinois police officer who died in August after he was allegedly struck on a Mississippi River bridge by a motorist fleeing police.
Six relatives of Brian Pierce Jr., including his mother, father and sister, escaped unharmed when the Dec. 23 fire gutted the family’s home in Makanda, in Jackson County.
Pierce's mother, Tammy Pierce, tells KMOV-TV the fire also destroyed all of her late son's belongings.
The 24-year-old Brooklyn police officer died Aug. 4 when authorities say a suspect fleeing police struck Pierce as he was place spike strips on a bridge that links Illinois and Missouri.
KMOV-TV reports that donations to help the family can made at the following Cash App and Venmo accounts:
- Cash app: $AlexisCastro0305
- Venmo: @Waykaymommy
Alexis Castro is Pierce's sister. "It's traumatic not only waking up to no house, and not being able to be together in a living room, but my brother's gone too," Castro told KMOV-TV. "It's very hard."