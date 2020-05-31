MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A sergeant with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says someone set fire to a chair outside a local biker clubhouse Sunday night.
The building was not damaged in the incident, the sergeant tells Local 6. He says the chair was outside of the building on the porch. He says investigators found an intoxicated person in the area, who they believe was responsible.
The sergeant did not share that individual's name, and said the incident is still under investigation.
He stressed that the incident had nothing to do with a peaceful protest that was held Sunday evening at Noble Park in Paducah.
The protesters gathered peacefully at Noble Park in Paducah starting at 5 p.m. at the Stand for Solidarity protest, sharing a message of unity and anti-racism.
The sergeant said a group of protesters also gathered at the McCracken County Courthouse after that event. He said the protesters were at the courthouse for about 30 to 40 minutes, and they did not cause any problems.