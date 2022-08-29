LOUISVILLE, KY — An officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections says he is remorseful after he was fired for appearing in a video mocking the city's police department and making light of the death of Breonna Taylor.
In the video, the corrections officer, Turhan Knight, appears to pose as a Louisville Metro Police officer and says: “We need backup, answer the call, be a part of a great, great police department. Never mind what happened to Breonna Taylor, we killed that -----,” NBC News reports.
Knight reportedly goes on to say: “You want to drive vehicles like this? And fly in planes? Do you want to be able to have unlimited off-duty? Do you want to be able to support your family? Do you want to kill people and be able to get off for it? Join Louisville Metro Police Department.”
Knight, who has worked for the LMDC since 2018, was fired Thursday after the video came to light, LMDC Maj. Darrell Goodlett told NBC News.
Talking with NBC Louisville affiliate WAVE-TV, Knight said he'd actually sent a letter of resignation to LMDC two weeks before that, but that he was called in for suspension of duty after making the video.
In a statement to WAVE-TV, Knight said: “I understand that the video was insensitive and I am deeply remorseful for even making it."
Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police during a raid of her apartment in March of 2020.
Earlier this month, the Justice Department announced federal civil rights violation charges against four former LMPD officers in connection to the raid that led to her death. One of the officers, Kelly Hannah Goodlett, pleaded guilty last week to falsifying an affidavit for the search. Goodlett is expected to testify against two of the other officers, Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany. Meany was still employed by the LMPD when the federal charges were first announced, but Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields on Aug. 19 announced the decision to terminate him.
Jaynes and Meany are set to go to trial on Oct. 11, and the fourth former officer, Brett Hankison, is set to go to trial on Oct. 13. Hankison participated in the raid, and he's charged in a separate indictment from Jaynes and Meany with violating Taylor's civil rights and excessive use of force.