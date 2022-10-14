HICKORY, KY — A field fire is spreading toward homes in the area of KY 408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County, according to a Kentucky State Police news release.
Just before 2 p.m., KSP Post 1 was notified of a field fire on KY 2194 West. Multiple area fire departments have responded.
Due to dry conditions and high winds, the fire is continuing to spread. There is a risk that the fire may reach homes in the area of KY 408 West and Meridian Road.
"Homes in the area of the north side of KY 2194 West and KY 408 West, east of Lamkins Road should monitor these conditions and be prepared to evacuate if you deem that it is necessary," according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. "Law enforcement on scene to monitor movement and oversee any possible evacuations that may be necessary."
The sheriff's office also says a field fire was reported near the 34 mile marker of Interstate 69, and firefighting crews are responding.
The area is under a red flag warning, meaning warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds will produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.