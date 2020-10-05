CARBONDALE, IL - Everyday seven people die in a house fire. That's from the American Red Cross. It's fire prevention week and firefighters are focusing on preventing kitchen fires.
Because of the pandemic, more families are choosing to cook more of their meals at home. Faron Rushing, The Carbondale Fire Department captain said they've seen a 15 to 20% increase of kitchen related calls since COVID-19 started. Rushing said, these fires can get out of hand quickly.
"It's devastating to see someone lose all their valuables just from carelessness. It's something that could have been easily prevented," said Rushing.
Rushing said preventing kitchen fires is as easy as putting a lid on it.
"If you do have a small grease fire turn the burner off, and put a lid on the pan and take the pan off the burner if you can," said Rushing.
If a fire does ignite you might only have two minutes to escape. Firefighters suggest families have an escape plan.
"If you know there's a fire in your house, close your door. Hopefully they have at least a window in their room. They need to alert the fire department when they come on scene. Either open that window or hang something outside that window," said Rushing.
Skyler Noice likes to cook.
"I love to cook. I usually make steaks and stuff," said Noice.
He said he's had a few close calls in the past but credits doing simple actions like not leaving food unattended on the stove and staying alert when cooking for things not getting out of hand.
"You don't want to burn all the food that you're making. Pay attention to what you're doing. Don't leave it too long," said Noice.
If you keep your eye on the flame you won't have anything to worry about.