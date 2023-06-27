CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — One person and a pet rabbit were rescued from a burning home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Tuesday, the city's fire department says.
The fire happened at a home on O'Connell Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived around 4 p.m. to find smoke and fire billowing from the right side of the home. CGFD says the firefighters put out the blaze within 10 minutes.
Firefighters found a man and his pet rabbit in the basement of the home, and walked them safely out of the building. Both were unharmed in the fire, and no firefighters were injured, CGFD says.
Including the time it took to put out the fire, followed by overhaul and investigation, the fire department says units were at the scene for about four hours.
While the fire was put out quickly, it did cause moderate damage to the home. The fire department estimates the flames and smoke caused $50,000 worth of damage.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing by CGFD and the Cape Girardeau Police Department,