MARION, IL — Firefighters in Marion, Illinois, were able to rescue a person who was trapped inside a burning home Monday morning.
The person firefighters pulled from the burning home on Holmes Drive is hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries as of Monday afternoon, the Marion Fire Department says.
Firefighters dispatched to the home at 3:18 a.m. Monday arrived to find heavy, dark smoke flowing from the front door of a single-family home. The fire department says crews entered the home with zero visibility and began search and rescue operations.
One person was rescued from the home. The fire department says crews continued to search through the home while working to put out the fire, and no other victims were found.
The fire department says it was assisted at the scene by the Marion Police Department, the Herrin Fire Department, United Ambulance and the Illinois Fire Marshal's Office.
Marion police and the fire marshal's office are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.