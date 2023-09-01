CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Firefighters were responding to a house fire in Calloway County, Kentucky, when there was an explosion inside the home. Four firefighters were inside the home when it happened, but the fire department said "thankfully all four made it out of the structure with minor or no injuries."
Calloway County Fire-Rescue responded to the house fire on Coopertown Road just north of the Lynn Grove area around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. In a news release, the department said firefighters walked around the fire scene to look gas lines or other things that could cause issues, and a propane tank at the home was turned off.
Firefighters determined that the fire was in the home's garage and spreading toward the living areas. CCFR said the four firefighters who entered the home — CCFR Chief Tommy Morgan's sons, Assistant Chief Chase Morgan and Lt. Landon Morgan, and firefighters Dave Howe and Westin Tolley — went in to perform ventilation to try to keep the fire from spreading further. As they started ventilating a wall, there was an explosion in the home that the fire department said "was strong enough to cause all the exterior brick/block walls to be pushed out away from the foundation."
CCFR said the explosion made the building to unstable for firefighters to enter again, so they couldn't fight the fire inside the home. Eight trucks and at least two dozen firefighters responded to the fire, and CCFR said fire personnel stayed at the scene until mid-afternoon. In a quote to the Murray Ledger & Times that the fire department included in the news release, the fire chief said “It was a wonder we didn’t have someone hurt or even killed." He said the firefighters had only been inside the home for a few minutes when the explosion happened.
"We don't know what exactly happened yet, but, of course, there was a very large explosion, and it actually knocked them plumb off their feet and on their backs inside the house," he told the newspaper. "One went to the hospital to be checked out, and he was released. He wasn’t transported; he went on his own, more or less as (a precaution).”
In its news release, the fire department said: "We are thankful for all our dedicated members who go out and put their lives on the line every time their pager goes off. We are proud that our members and officers in command handled this situation to the best of their abilities ensuring no injuries were had to our firefighters or bystanders."
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the couple who lost their home in the fire. Click here to see that fundraiser.