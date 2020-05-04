KUTTAWA, KY — Fire fighters and other members of the community surprised a 95-year-old Kuttawa woman with a parade for her birthday.
Kaitlyn Conway tells Local 6 her grandmother, Delsie Teague, had no idea she was getting a parade in her honor.
"Her late husband, Russell Teague, was a member of the Kuttawa Fire Department for over 50 years. They have always given out an award each year in his memory," Conway says. "The fire department was happy to be a part of this COVID-19 parade to celebrate her."
Conway says 24 vehicles were involved in the parade. "She loved getting to see family and friends, since she can't get out during this time," the granddaughter says.
Here's the full video Conway shared with us: