Looking for fireworks displays to enjoy this Fourth of July weekend?
Here's a list of some of the events you can check out in the Local 6 area.
Friday
Metropolis, Illinois
Harrah's Metropolis held its Hometown Celebration Friday night. Local 6 streamed the fireworks display live online. If you missed it, click here to watch it in full.
Saturday
Cadiz, Kentucky
Prizer Point Resort & Marina on Lake Barkley is set to have a fireworks display at dusk, according to explorekentuckylake.com.
Gilbertsville, Kentucky
Moors Resort & Marina on Kentucky Lake will hold its "Kentucky Lake Big Bang" at 9 p.m.
New Madrid, Missouri
New Madrid's Independence Day celebration includes events throughout the day on Waters Street. The event will be capped off with a fireworks show, which is set to start as soon as it gets dark — sometime between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Click here for more details.
Paducah
Beacon Dragway is hosting its "Night of Fire." The gates open at 1 p.m. The fireworks are set to start at 9 p.m. Click here for more details.
Sunday
Calvert City, Kentucky
Calvert City is celebrating its sesquicentennial this weekend. The events will culminate with fireworks in Doctors Park at 9 p.m.
MORE DETAILS: Calvert City celebrating 150th anniversary now through July 4
Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Cape Girardeau will hold its Great American Fourth of July Celebration in the Arena Park Grandstands. Fireworks are set to begin at 9 p.m., but the celebration begins at 3 p.m. with food trucks, bicentennial murals on display and more. Click here for more details.
Carbondale, Illinois
Carbondale's Fourth of July fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m. You can watch the show from the Banterra Center parking lots. Click here for more details.
Harrisburg, Illinois
Harrisburg's annual Fourth of July celebration will be held at the Saline County Fairgrounds, with fireworks starting at 9 p.m. Click here for more details.
Martin, Tennessee
The Martin Loves America fireworks show will be held at the Martin Rec Complex 8457 Highway 45E South. A DJ will begin at 8 p.m., and the fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. Click here for more details.
Murray, Kentucky
Murray's Freedomfest celebration is going on Friday through Sunday. The event will conclude with the Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza at 9:30 p.m. The show can be viewed anywhere along U.S. 641 North near Kroger, Walmart or the Chamber of Commerce. Click here for more details.
Paducah
The city of Paducah's fireworks display will be held at Paxton Park. You can't watch the display from inside the park, but you'll be able to see the fireworks from miles away. The show starts at 9:15 p.m., and is expected to last 15 to 20 minutes.
MORE DETAILS: City of Paducah planning fireworks display at Paxton Park for second year in a row
Sikeston, Missouri
The Sikeston City Fireworks Display will be held at the Sikeston Recreation Complex, hosted by the Sikeston Elks Lodge. Click here for more details.
Union City, Tennessee
Union City's Fire in the Sky fireworks display will be held at Graham Park starting at 9 p.m. Click here for more details.