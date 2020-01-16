PADUCAH -- You're invited to attend a First Amendment panel in Paducah.
The panel is being held as part of the NEA Big Read Paducah. This is where community members are encouraged to read and discuss the book "Fahrenheit 451."
At the upcoming panel, local media professionals will discuss and take questions about the Press, the First Amendment, Open Records, meeting laws, and the people's right to know.
Those taking part in the panel are:
- Bill Cunningham, retired Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court
- Chad Lampe, News Director at WKMS
- Bill Evans, Publisher of the Paducah Sun and WPSD General Manager
- Perry Boxx, WPSD News Director
- Todd Faulkner, WPSD Anchor and reporter
- Jennifer Horbelt, WPSD Anchor and reporter
- Shamarria Morrison, WPSD reporter
The panel is being held at the Carson Center in the Myre River Room from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21.
You can see the Facebook event for the panel by clicking here.