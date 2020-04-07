PULASKI COUNTY, IL — The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Pulaski County, Illinois, Southern Seven Health Department announced Tuesday.
In a news release, the health department says the case is a woman in her 60s who has been notified and is in isolation.
Across the state, 1,287 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive tests in Illinois to 13,549. To date, 380 deaths related to the virus have been confirmed in Illinois.
Illinoisans with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information. For all personal protective equipment donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.
Read the news release from the Southern Seven Health Department: