MAYFIELD, KY- While the buildings may be gone, the congregations are still meeting. First Presbyterian and First Christian Church in Mayfield met for a joint Christmas Eve service after both churches were destroyed by the tornado.
"I've been going to church here a long time and it's a big loss," said First Christian Church Member Jim Heath.
Two weeks ago an EF-4 tornado changed how the two churches will celebrate services.
"There's just so many people who mark the important milestones of their lives on this spot and in this community," said First Christian Church Pastor Milton West.
Not having a church isn't stopping them from having worshipping though. The two congregations met in the middle of where their churches stood. They held their Christmas Eve candlelight service in the parking lot between the two buildings they'd built so many memories in. They not only celebrated Christmas but said goodbye to the church buildings.
"Beautiful organ and piano just in rubble," Heath said. "These things happen for a reason, unexplainable, the good Lord knows for sure. But as far as two weeks ago a devastating night. The next morning we came down here, my son and I came down here to look at the church, and just a total loss."
But, not everything inside was destroyed.
"One thing we did find was the communion table. It was left there a little bit dirty, but yet untouched believe it or not. Not a scratch on it," Heath said. "The glass in the front wasn't even broken so I believe there's a reason for that."
"This is a very sacred space to us, but like all good things you have to say goodbye and carry your ministry forward," West said.
Both pastors emphasized to their congregations, it's not the building that makes the church but the people inside who are there to worship.