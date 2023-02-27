MAYFIELD, KY — First Christian Church of Mayfield, Kentucky, is offering free laundry for folks in need on Wednesday as part of its Neighbors Helping Neighbors ministry.
In a Facebook post, the church says Mayfield residents in need can bring their laundry, and the church will pay the cost to wash and dry the laundry, as well as laundry soap and dryer sheets.
The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the Speedwash at 205 Pryor St. in Mayfield.
Richard Reed with First Christian Church of Mayfield tells Local 6 that there is no limit on the amount of loads per person, no questions asked.
Reed says the church would like to offer this ministry weekly, if there is the need for it.