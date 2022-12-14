CAIRO, IL — The Illinois Department of Transportation created the Highway Construction Careers Training Program for minorities, women and disadvantaged individuals in a partnership with community colleges across the state. The program has been helping those individuals for more than a decade.
Friends, family and instructors filled Lorenzo Hall on Wednesday to celebrate the first graduating class in Cairo, Illinois. The Cairo program is through Shawnee Community College.
After losing his grandmother earlier this year, graduate Clinton Smith is proud he pursued the program. "I got into this program, and like I said, I was in a dark place, and it took me up out of there. And my kids don't need to see me in a dark place, and it brought me back out and just gave me a sense of worth, just doing stuff for the community and for the kids," he says.
The program gives students hands-on learning experience in construction trades. Participants also take courses to learn job interview tactics and how to create resumes.
Program Coordinator Tim Simmons says the program benefits the students and the people in Cairo and the surrounding area.
"On day two we literally were out on a job site doing a sidewalk for a small community park over here in Cairo, and we actually did two sidewalks coming from the road to a basketball court that's there," Simmons says.
The graduates also reconstructed the city hall's parking lot, built a bus stop pavilion and did other work in the community. Smith says he is proud to have been part of those projects.
"It's just a great thing for the kids and up-and-ccoming kids to have something to do," Smith says. "It gives hope to the area. It's wonderful," Smith says.
To learn more about the program or apply to participate, click here.