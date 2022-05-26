WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A first appearance date has been set for Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti, who was charged with driving under the influence after a state trooper pulled him over Saturday night.
Zanotti on Sunday issued a public apology to the people of Williamson County. In the apology letter, Zanotti said he was driving home from a friend’s house — where he'd consumed alcohol — when he was pulled over for speeding. "While firmly believing that I was not impaired and that I was capable of driving, my professional experience should have told me otherwise," Zanotti wrote.
"I am thankful that my actions did not result in injury to anyone, but I am ashamed and embarrassed as a result," the state's attorney wrote, adding that he will "accept responsibility" for his actions and "will not be contesting" the charge.
Zanotti's first court appearance has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 29. He will appear before Judge Jeffrey Goffinet.
Franklin County State's Attorney Abigale Dinn has been named special prosecutor in the case.