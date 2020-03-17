ILLINOIS -- Gov. JB Pritzker says Illinois has had its first death related to the novel coronavirus.
The governor says the patient was a woman in her 60s who had underlying conditions. The woman, who lived in Chicago, was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month. Pritzker says the woman was not a nursing home resident.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 160 cases in 15 counties.
Among those cases, Pritzker says 22 stem from a long-term care facility — 17 of those cases are residents of the facility and four are staff.
Pritzker says that situation reinforces the need for supplies from the federal government to test large groups of vulnerable people more quickly.
The Illinois governor says the federal government is monopolizing tests. Pritzker is demanding that the White House, Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention produce a rapid increase in tests nationwide "or get out of the way so we can obtain them elsewhere."
Pritzker says K-12 school closures will continue through the end of the month. He says meals will be distributed for pickup or delivery for kids who need it. He says the state is working to expand meal distribution for all students, regardless of age.
Those in Illinois with questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or click here for more information.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., Central Time.