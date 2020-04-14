UNION COUNTY, IL -- Southern Seven Health Department has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Union County.
The patient is a male in his 20 and is in isolation.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties are:
- Johnson County: 1 male 20’s
- Massac County: 1 female 60’s, 1 male 20’s, 1 male 60’s,
- Pulaski County: 1 female 40’s, 1 male 20’s, 2 males 30’s, 1 male 40’s
- Union: 1 male 20’s
The health department says to follow public health guidance to slow the spread of the virus.
- Maintain a social separation distance of 6 feet.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. You can also use the bend of your elbow.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
If you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, call your health care provider or one of these hotlines for advice:
- Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)
- Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)
- St. Francis Medical Center 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)
- Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)
The Southern Severn Health Department says they are not offering testing for COVID-19.