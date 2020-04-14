IL coronavirus

UNION COUNTY, IL -- Southern Seven Health Department has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Union County. 

The patient is a male in his 20 and is in isolation. 

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Southern Seven Counties are:

  • Johnson County: 1 male 20’s
  • Massac County:  1 female 60’s, 1 male 20’s, 1 male 60’s,
  • Pulaski County: 1 female 40’s, 1 male 20’s, 2 males 30’s, 1 male 40’s
  • Union: 1 male 20’s

The health department says to follow public health guidance to slow the spread of the virus.

  • Maintain a social separation distance of 6 feet.
  • Do not touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. You can also use the bend of your elbow.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

If you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, call your health care provider or one of these hotlines for advice:

  • Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)
  • Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)
  • St. Francis Medical Center 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)
  • Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)

The Southern Severn Health Department says they are not offering testing for COVID-19.

