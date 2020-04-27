MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department has confirmed the county's first coronavirus-related death.
An 86-year-old Marshall County woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died, the health department said in a news release Monday afternoon. The woman was being treated in an area hospital.
"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends," Marshall County Public Health Director Billy Pitts said in the news release. "This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the importance of social distancing and other guidance offered in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect our most vulnerable neighbors."
The health department reports 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Marshall County. That's after a new case was confirmed Monday afternoon. The case is a 55-year-old man who is being treated in a hospital in isolation, the health department announced via its Facebook page.
The health department said 11 of the county's cases have fully recovered from the illness.
Kentuckians who have questions about COVID-19 can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.
Read the full news release from the Marshall County Health Department: