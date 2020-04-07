CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO -- The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center is reporting their first COVID-19 related death.
The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center says the patient was in their 80s and cannot release any other details at this time because of medical privacy laws.
CDC guidelines says that people age 65 years of age and older are at a higher risk from getting very sick from COVID-19. The CDC says eight out of 10 deaths in the United States have been adults 65 years and older.
More so, older adults and people of any age with serious medical conditions may be at a higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19.
If you think you have COVID-19, call your health care provider for medical advice.