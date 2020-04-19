CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY -- A state health official has announced the first COVID-19 related death in Crittenden County, Kentucky.
Pennyrile Area Health Director Jim Tolley says 59-year-old Kathy Schroeder has died at a hospital in the area.
The Crittenden County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their Facebook page saying Schroeder was a retired 911 dispatcher for the county and was the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Crittenden County.
Local officials say she was hospitalized from the time she tested positive on April 1, until her death over Saturday night.
Tolley says she passed away as a result of complications related to COVID-19.
As of April 15, there are at least 3 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.