WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting the first death of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Williamson County.
The health department says the individual was a male in his 60's who was infected from an outbreak at a work place outside of the county.
“It is with much sadness that we must report what we had hoped would not come to our county; the death of our first resident with COVID-19 ,” said Carrie Eldridge, Director of Emergency Preparedness for FWBCHD. “We at Bi-County realize what a difficult time this is for the family of the deceased and join them in the mourning of his passing. Our hearts go out to all those who are suffering from this disease.”
Williamson County is also reporting four new COVID-19 cases. They include a female in her 50's, a remale in her 40's, a male in his 20's and a female in her teens.
To date, the health department says there have been a total of 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County, with 18 people having recovered.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says there are 2,270 new cases of the virus in Illinois, for a total of 68,232 cases.