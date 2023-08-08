MARSHALL COUNTY, KY— It's back to school time, and one school district has a new security system to make the mornings faster and more welcoming.
Marshall County Schools started back on Tuesday. In previous years, they the schools have used traditional metal detectors. This would cause students to have to take off their belts, boots and they would have to remove things like binder clips from their backpacks.
Superintendent Steve Miracle said that, those days are coming to a close thanks to their new system-- Evolv.
"What we used to have was metal detection, so it just detected something that was coming through, if it caught something from a metal standpoint, um this is a scanner it's got artificial intelligence connected to it. It's scanning for uh not metal, but it's scanning for objects. uh weapons, explosives, it's looking for mass, it's not looking for metal," said Miracle.
Evolv is a weapons detector that is used at large events like concerts and stadiums. It is looking for mass and shape of objects rather than alerting the teachers about a normal piece of clothing or school supplies. The detector is more precise and will show the exact location of the problem area with a red box on the iPad that controls the system.
This project began in the spring of the 2022-2023 school year, so to see the weapons detectors in action is exciting for Miracle.
On Monday, teachers were trained on how to use the new system.
Miracle said, "For them it's going to be a process of a week or two, to actually learn the difference with this system compared to what they had been doing, uhm certainly the flow of students going through at a much quicker pace."
Speeding up the mornings is one goal of the new detectors, but another goal is the make the mornings more enjoyable for both the teachers and the students.
"It's pretty exciting to know that our kids, hopefully to the point that you just brought up, they can come to school now and not feel like they are going to the airport, having to go through TSA, they're just walking through, they're gonna have someone standing there greeting them," he said.
Miracle also added that parents should feel confident about their students safety each day when they leave for school because of the new system.
The Evolv is at the middle schools and the high school, and the metal detectors that were being used at these school previously are now being used at the other schools in the district.