PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is not be happening this year, but a different take on the longtime Paducah tradition has begun.
Barbecue OFF the River kicked off Thursday. The three-day event features 10 participants selling barbecue meals and deserts at various locations across Paducah. A portion of their proceeds benefits charities they've selected.
Barbecue OFF the River was created after the cancellation of Barbecue on the River. Executive Director Susie Coiner said the decision was made to prioritize the health and safety of the attendees, vendors, participants and volunteers.
One of the participants of Barbecue OFF the River is Elvis' Place, which has set up shop in the parking lot of Family Service Society on Joe Clifton Drive. Elvis' Place sells a variety of meats and treats — such as corn dogs, Philly cheese steaks, nachos, funnel cakes and ribbon fries. A portion of its proceeds will benefit Family Service Society, a nonprofit that provides food assistance, rent assistance, clothing and other services.
"One dollar provides one meal to a person in need," said Katie Howard, business development director for Family Service Society. So it doesn't matter, large or small, the amount that we raise. We'll be honored to be able to put that amount back into our community."
In previous years, Family Service Society hosted the Beer Garden at Barbecue on the River. Although that's not possible this year, the nonprofit's partnership with Elvis' Place appears to be a success so far.
"We started cooking this morning around 10:30 (Thursday morning), and the line has been busy ever since," said Howard.
Elvis' Place will resume selling meals from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
"It's a win-win for everybody," said Jason York with Elvis' Place. "They come out, they get great food, they can make donations, and they can enjoy the atmosphere, the good weather. So it's very fulfilling"
Another participant of Barbecue OFF the River is Easterseals West Kentucky, which partnered with Q Krew.
Kyle Rodgers, director of development and marketing at Easterseals, said they delivered several hundred barbecue meals on Thursday and will deliver several hundred more on Friday. The deliveries were for meals that were preordered.
Although the preordering window has closed, Easterseals will hold a barbecue drive-thru with Q Krew on Saturday that will be open to everyone. The drive-thru will run from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Easterseals Child Development Center at 801 N. 29th St.
"We're going to have ribs, which is a big favorite. We're going to do nachos again, which is a big favorite," said Rodgers.
Other menu items include pork plates, brisket plates, barbecue sandwiches and brisket sandwiches.
Rodgers said although it's uncertain how much money Saturday's drive-thru will raise, people have already preordered between $7,000 to $8,000 in food, which is more than what Rodgers expected.
"The people that we've had in the past that come straight to us on Barbecue on the River to get their barbecue, they were the first ones once it was announced that Barbecue OFF the river would be happening," said Rodgers.
Below is the full list of the participants for Barbecue OFF the River, including details on their locations, menu items, and their chosen charities.
A&J Bar-B-Q
Location: 1004 N. 13th St., Paducah (Corner of North 13th Street and Park Avenue)
Charity: Clarence Gaines Memorial
Menu: BBQ mutton, mutton shanks, ribs, chicken, pork, super-loaded nachos, super-loaded potatoes, and other fixings.
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 24 to 26, 11 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily. Order on site.
Contact: 270-442-3683
--
Bear and Cub BBQ
Location: 3460 Lone Oak Rd., Paducah
Charity: Hearts for Babies / Bears Cares Charitable, Inc.
Menu: Pulled pork sandwich, pork nachos, ribs, barbecue dinner plate, funnel cakes, deep fried Twinkies and Oreos
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 24 to 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Walk-up orders are welcome.
Contact: 618-201-7187
--
World Famous Buzzard Brothers
Location: Nissan of Paducah, 3164 Park Ave., Paducah
Charity: Community Kitchen
Menu: BBQ pork, ribs, chicken, nachos, bologna, sides and drinks
Hours: Friday and Saturday, Sept. 25 and 26., 11 a.m to 8 p.m. each day. A drive-through will be set up.
Contact Rich Althouse: 270-559-5949
The drive-through menu can be seen on the Buzzard Brothers BBQ Facebook page.
--
Easterseals West Kentucky and Q Krew
Location: 801 N. 29th St., Paducah
Charity: Easterseals West Kentucky
Menu: BBQ nachos, pork plate, brisket plate, BBQ sandwich, brisket sandwich, ribs
Hours: Saturday, Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drive-through will be set up at the Child Development Center at 801 N. 29th St.
(Deliveries for preorders will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The preorder deadline has already passed.)
Contact: 270-444-9687.
The drive-through menu can be seen on the Easterseals West Kentucky Facebook page.
--
Elvis' Place
Location: Family Service Society, 827 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah
Charity: Family Service Society
Menu: Corn dogs, ribbon fries, funnel cakes, sausages, Philly cheese steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, lemon, strawberry and orange shake-ups, and more
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 24 to 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
For more info, visit the Family Service Society Facebook page.
--
Friends & Kin
Location: Cesa Contractors, Inc., 7729 U.S. Highway 62 West, Calvert City
Charity: Relay for Life
Menu: BBQ sandwiches, BBQ plates, ribs, rib plates, brisket, brisket plates, bologna
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 24 to 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or when items sell out
Contact Jeff Story: 270-205-0897
--
Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church
Location: 3950 Lovelaceville Rd. Paducah
Charity: Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church and local charities
Menu: Frozen chocolate-dipped key lime pie on a stick
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 24 to 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or when items sell out
Deliveries for 10 items or more will be on Thursday and Friday.
Preorders can still be made through Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Contact: 270-519-2565
For more info, visit the Highland Cumberland Presbyterian website or Facebook page.
--
Jenny's Paradise Snow
Location: 3101 Lone Oak Rd., Paducah
Charity: Lone Oak Youth Baseball & Softball Association
Menu: Shaved ice (snow cones)
Hours: Thursday through Saturday, Sept 24 to 26, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Contact: 270-933-3428
For more info, visit the Jenny's Paradise Snow Facebook page.
--
Kiwanis Club of Paducah
Location: Soirées Events & Catering, 2069 Irvin Cobb Dr., Paducah
Charity: Various youth-related charities
Menu: BBQ sandwiches and by the pound, BBQ chicken, ribs, BBQ mac and cheese, and BBQ nachos
Hours: Deliveries will be available for lunch on Thursday, Sept. 24 and Friday, Sept. 25 (minimum order of seven items for delivery). Pickup will be available from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. DELIVERIES AND PICK-UPS ARE FOR PREORDERS ONLY. THE PREORDER WINDOW HAS PASSED. Walk-in quantities will be limited if available.
Contact: 270-556-0796
Visit the Kiwanis Club of Paducah Facebook page for more information
--
Ozeans Ribs
Location: 635 Ohio St., Paducah
Charity: The Brotherhood
Menu: BBQ chicken, ribs, pork plates and drinks
Hours: Thursday and Friday, Sept 24 and 25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
People who did not preorder can still stop by at the above times and order. But it is preferred that you call 270-556-5904 to let them know what you want to order.
For more info, visit the Burks Chapel AME Church Facebook page.