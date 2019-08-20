A lot of colleges and universities have started back in the past few days – or are getting ready to. Sending your child off to college for the first time can be stressful whether they’re close or far away.
If your kids are feeling nervous, let them know: be yourself, don’t be scared! This is an exciting time.
Here are some things both parents and kids should take note of:
- Socialize:
Introduce yourself, not only to the person sitting next to you, but also your professor. Having and keeping a good relationship with your professors is essential. Take advantage of their office hours, and never feel bad or embarrassed about asking questions, or admitting when you need help. Professors are not only key for getting good grades but also can help you set up for success after college.
- Be prepared:
Showing up prepared to learn means bringing your textbooks and other assigned reading materials to class as well as paper and pens.
- Budget:
Parents, you should be telling your kids to start a budget, have it outlined, and stick to it. Also stick to cash-only, credit cards make it easy to overspend. Set long term goals – pick something you really want, maybe it’s a vacation or even adding to your emergency fund – don’t blow money on the small stuff. Shop with a list – jot down the things you need instead of impulse buying.
- Get used to your surroundings:
Feeling like you don’t know where you are is uncomfortable for anyone – pick up a map and get familiar with your surroundings. Explore, and socialize. Find some cool places you’d like to hang out – whether it’s the library or a coffee shop. Maybe you’ll feel like the campus “belongs” more to you.
Lupita Salazar is an incoming freshman at Murray State who is excited but nervous to start her first day, she says she's already missing her friends and family.
"My mom cried when I left it was a big deal for her," Salazar said. "I’m excited and nervous because I’m away from home, and I’m a first generation immigrant. My mom came from Mexico so I’m the first one in my family to go to college. It’s a huge experience for me to go to college,"
University of Tennessee at Martin will begin their first day of classes next Monday, Aug. 26.