It's the time of year people either love or hate — tax season.
Friday, Jan. 15, is your first chance to start filing your taxes through the Internal Revenue Service.
Last year, around 14 million people paid to have their taxes filed, but there are free options available.
You can file for free on the IRS's website. The website says you can file online or with a mailing address. However, the IRS says it can take six to eight weeks to process a paper form, plus several weeks longer because of staffing issues.
Through the e-filing option, the IRS says you can expect your refund within three weeks of the date when the IRS receives your return, and even faster if you choose direct deposit.
Click here to learn more about e-filing options.
Additionally, the IRS has a Free File option on their website. The website says you can prepare and file your federal individual income tax return for free using tax-preparation-and-filing software.
The IRS says its Free File Program is a public-private partnership between the IRS and many tax preparation and filing software industry leaders who provide their brand-name products for free.
The program provides two ways for taxpayers to prepare and file their federal income tax online for free:
- Traditional IRS Free File provides free online tax preparation and filing options on IRS partner sites. The IRS notes that only taxpayers whose adjusted gross income is $72,000 or less qualify for any IRS Free File partner offers.
- Free File Fillable Forms are electric federal tax forms you can fill out and file online for free. The IRS says if you choose this option, you should know how to prepare your own tax return. The IRS also notes it is the only IRS Free File option available for taxpayers whose AGI is greater than $72,000.
How Free Files offers work
The IRS website says you will need to choose an IRS Free File option from a partner company, prepare and file your federal tax return on their site, and get an email when the IRS accepts your return.
Click here to see the most commonly filed federal forms available.
About IRS Free File partners
The IRS says its Free File partners are online tax preparation companies that offer IRS Free File at no cost to qualifying taxpayers. The partners are part of the Free File Alliance, which the IRS says coordinates with the IRS to provide services to taxpayers. The Free File Alliance is a non-profit, public-private partnership that helps millions of people prepare and file their federal taxes online for free, according to the IRS website.
The IRS also notes they do not endorse any individual partner company.
Click here to browse all free file offers.
What you need to get started
Personal information
- A copy of last year's tax return to access your AGI.
- Valid Social Security numbers for yourself, your spouse, and any dependents.
Income and Receipts
- Social Security benefits
- Unemployment compensation
- All receipts pertaining to your small business, if applicable
- Income receipts from rental, real estate, royalties, partnerships, S corporation, trusts
Other income
- W-2s, showing your annual wages from all your employers
- Form 1099-INT, showing interest paid to you throughout the year
- Form 1099-G, showing any refund, credit or offset of state and local taxes
- Forms 1099-DIV and 1099-R, showing dividends and distributions from retirement and other plans paid to you during the year
ACA Filers
- Form 1095-A, Health Insurance Marketplace Statement. For more information see Affordable Care Act (ACA) Tax Provisions.
- Form 8962, Premium Tax Credit
File electronically
- Verify your identity by using your 2019 AGI. If you created a 2019 personal identification number, that will work too. The personal identification number required that you create a five-digit PIN that could be any five numbers (except all zeros) that you choose which serves as your electronic signature.
- Don't have your AGI or PIN? If you do not have a copy of your 2019 tax return, you may use the IRS Get Transcript self-help tools to get a tax return transcript showing your AGI. You have two options:
- Online: Select the Tax Return Transcript and use only the “Adjusted Gross Income” line entry. Secure Access: How to Register for Certain Online Self-Help Tools provides you with the information you need to make the request.
- By Mail: Please allow 5 to 10 days for delivery. Use only the “Adjusted Gross Income” line entry.
Contact Information
- To get a notification from the Free File software company that your return was accepted by IRS, you need a valid email address.