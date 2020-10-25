PADUCAH — Three years ago, Congress designated Oct. 28 to be National First Responders Day to honor firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and others who are first on the scene in dangerous situations. This year, Paducah Parks and Recreation Department and the Paducah Fire and Police Departments are joining the day for the city's first-ever First Responders Education Day.
City Communications Manager Pamela Spencer says on Oct. 28, videos will be posted on the Facebook event page and will showcase Paducah firefighters and police officers as they give virtual "Touch-a-Truck" style tours of their vehicles and the equipment they use on a daily basis.
Spencer says the videos are educational and are for all ages, but specifically for preschool and elementary children.
If you have a question about First Responders Education Day, reach out to Recreation Specialist Zachary Boyarski at zboyarski@paducahky.gov. For more information about other Paducah Parks & Recreation activities, visit www.paducahky.gov or call 270-444-8508.